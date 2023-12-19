You can stay at Karen’s Hotel for full rude diner experience

‘Welcome to Karen’s Hotel – possibly the worst hotel stay you’ll ever encounter’

Karen’s Diner has opened its first ever hotel, offering round-the-clock rudeness for guests.

Karen’s Diner has gathered worldwide fame for its unique customer experience.

The chain is famous for deliberately providing awful customer service. Staff at the diner are instructed to be as rude as possible to customers, with customers also told to give it back to them as well.

It’s advertised as a way to let off some steam and provide what is for many a welcome relief from the over-politeness of everyday society.

And if the idea of getting the rude treatment for days at a time is something that appeals to you, then you’re in luck.

The chain has partnered with The Hadley Hotel in Barnet, north London, to bring their signature rudeness to another part of the hospitality world.

Guests are greeted by rude staff at reception, put into messy rooms “where you never know what you will find’ and reminded that employees “will do their best not to take care of your needs.”

For meals, there’s a Karen’s Diner at the hotel where you can get the signature experience of sass, attitude and general unpleasantness from the waiters.

A one-night package for two people will cost around £179, which includes your room, £50 towards a meal in the restaurant, and breakfast in the morning.

The website tells customers: “If you thought Karen’s Diner is bad, you’ve seen nothing yet! Welcome to Karen’s Hotel – possibly the worst hotel stay you’ll ever encounter.

“Get ready for an absurdly fun experience. At Karen’s hotel and diner experience you will be greeted by rude hotel staff and waiters and taken to a room where you never know what you will find.

“Relax if possible and then get ready for your Karen’s diner experience where equally rude waiting staff will do their best not to take care of your needs. for the love of Karen, don’t ask to speak to the manager.”

If you want a taste of what to expect from a night at Karen’s Hotel, former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall decided to take a trip there with his youngest son.

In a video on his YouTube channel, he shared his experience, describing it has the “craziest overnight challenge he has done.”

