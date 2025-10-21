White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

Reports claim he could be free by next week

The White House has responded to claims that Donald Trump is considering reducing P Diddy’s sentence.

Reports from TMZ claim that the US president is considering “commuting” P Diddy’s (real name Sean Combs) sentence which was handed to him in October.

In the US, commuting a sentence means reducing the length of a sentence, although the convictions still remain.

There are various reasons a sentence can be commuted, such as demonstrating rehabilitation, the original punishment being too severe, extenuating circumstances, or a demonstration injustice.

TMZ reported that Trump is considering commuting Combs’ sentence to as early as this week, they say according to a high-ranking White House official.

The news outlet said: “According to our source, the President is ‘vacillating’ on a commutation. We’re told some of the W.H. staff are urging Trump not to commute the sentence. But, our source states the obvious — ‘Trump will do what he wants,’ and we’re told Trump could set Diddy free as early as this week.”

Combs’ is serving a 50-month prison sentence for violating the Mann Act.

Having already served 13 months, he could be out in two years with credit.

However, the US president has precedent in commuting sentences, doing so for former Congressman George Santos last Friday.

Now, the White House has hit back, stating that TMZ’s report is not accurate.

TMZ in response said that they stood by their story.