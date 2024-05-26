UK’s tallest and fastest rollercoaster closes one day after it opens

The ride reaches speeds exceeding 80mph.

Thorpe Park’s new rollercoaster, which they claim to be the ‘tallest in the UK’, has shut one day after it opened to the public.

Hyperia, which includes 3,264ft (995m) of track, is 236ft (72m) tall and has the tallest loop in Europe, opened on Friday after a long period of construction.

While social media on Friday was awash with posts and photographs from people who were fortunate enough to be among the first to ride it, a statement on the Thorpe Park Official X page yesterday afternoon announced that Hyperia had closed.

Important Hyperia Update pic.twitter.com/QY5CJSooPQ — Thorpe Park Official (@THORPEPARK) May 25, 2024

The statement read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to open Hyperia between Sunday 26th-Wednesday 29th May.

“We apologise for the disappointment this will cause and we are working hard to reopen Hyperia as soon as possible,” it added.

The company assured customers that anyone with pre-booked tickets for Saturday would be eligible for a free return visit.

Thorpe Park said it would update its ride availability page with the latest information about opening Hyperia after the 29 May.

Waits for the ride exceeding five hours on it’s opening day, and many thrill-seekers took to X to share their excitement.

Thought I’d give reference to why my reaction is loud I had no expectation of fitting on Hyperia on the 24th so what your seeing is pure joy, amazement and my love for Thorpe park in that moment.

So happy it was all filmed 📸🎢#thorpepark #hyperia #themepark pic.twitter.com/46UYViktrv — Zachariah Hassler (@zachariahassler) May 25, 2024

Hyperia Opening Day at Thorpe Park 🎢 #FindYourFearless pic.twitter.com/ovQ1SC5pci — Chris Harris (@thechris_harris) May 25, 2024

And my first reaction to stepping off #Hyperia? I think Thor says it all. pic.twitter.com/eC0iWzByVl — Adam Bysouth 📺🎢🌈 (@AdamBysouth) May 23, 2024

