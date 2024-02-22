Search icon

22nd Feb 2024

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Charlie Herbert

alton towers announces nemesis reborn opening date

Alton Towers has announced when an upgraded version of one of its most popular rides will be opening.

Opening in 1994, Nemesis was one of the theme park’s most iconic attractions and was famous for being Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster.

However it was closed down to undergo extensive upgrades, including the 716-metre long track being replaced and an overhaul of the fearsome monster which gives the ride its name.

It looks like it will be worth the wait though, with state-of-the-art audio visual technology having been used to add immersive elements to the attraction.

Alton Towers has now confirmed when Nemesis Reborn will be opening, and thrill-seekers don’t have long to wait.

In a post on social media, the theme park shared: “Back with a vengeance…16.03.2024. Spotted in notorious alien hotspot, Cannock Chase, a fearsome creature, fury heightened and more uncontrollable than ever before.

“Nemesis Reborn…Are you ready?”

The clip accompanying the post shows the floating, seven-metre-wide eye of the Nemesis creature floating above a lake.

The Alton Towers website reads: “Venture into Forbidden Valley to encounter this fearsome creature, fury heightened and more uncontrollable than ever before, sending riders through terrifying inversions aboard this intense rollercoaster that leaves thrill-seekers exhilarated.  

“Nemesis Reborn invites the bravest of thrill-seekers amongst the many who visit to take in the awesome power of its unruly domain tackling dominating drops and intense inversions aboard the ride, where control is a mere illusion, the Phalanx have lost all strength and now it’s your turn to encounter this terrifying creature. ”

Speaking about the ride’s reopening, Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “It’s been an astonishing privilege to bring this truly iconic ride into the 21st century. 

“We’ve retained its essential DNA, while harnessing the most state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling techniques to ensure it will retain its status as a truly unrivalled rollercoaster experience for a whole new generation.

“And from March 16, those brave enough will be able to experience for themselves the truly awesome power of Nemesis Reborn.”

