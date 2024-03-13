Search icon

13th Mar 2024

Alton Towers unveils first-look footage at ‘upgraded’ Nemesis rollercoaster as it’s set to reopen

Ryan Price

Alton Towers has today revealed jaw-dropping drone footage showcasing every twist and nerve-shredding turn of Nemesis Reborn.

The coaster opens to the public for the first time this weekend following an 18-month transformation.

Thrill seekers will be able to experience the new ride from Saturday 16th March, and the following video should give you a good idea of what to expect.

As you can see in the video, its 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track has been replaced with mysterious red veins now snaking along its every inch.

The most dramatic overhaul comes in the completely new look for the creature that gives the ride its name.

Now a predator, seeking vengeance on the shadowy Phalanx organisation that kept it prisoner, the new look and feel culminates in the fearsome interactive eye.

State-of-the-art audio visual technology brings it vividly to life, while extensive new theming plunges visitors into a new immersive experience from the moment they set foot in Forbidden Valley.

Make sure you zip your pockets, as the new Nemesis will hit speeds of 50 miles per hour and G Forces of 3.4.

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Four full inversions, hair-raising corkscrews and nerve-shredding drops also face anyone brave enough to experience the ride.

On its opening in 1994 Nemesis was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster and went on to develop a devoted global fanbase.

John Burton, Senior Creative Lead at Merlin Magic Making said: “For three decades the original Nemesis rollercoaster provided an unrivalled experience for countless millions of thrill-seekers – making it one of the most cherished attractions in the UK.

“So when it came to bringing it to life for the 21st century, the stakes couldn’t have been higher. That’s why we pulled out all the stops to create Nemesis Reborn.”

You can be among the first to book tickets to take on Nemesis Reborn here.

