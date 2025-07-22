‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

Swingathon took place last weekend

A woman who recently attended the UK’s largest sex festival has revealed what the three-day long event is all about.

Swingathon — which sees more than 500 like-minded couples come together to celebrate non-monogamy — began in the tiny village of Allington near Grantham on Friday night.

Attendees paid £200 each in tickets for the festival, where they were treated to a wide range of adult-themed entertainment including play tents, pole dancing performances, hot tubs, foam parties, and ‘games.’

There are also opportunities to purchase various sex toys and lingerie from stalls.

A first-hand account of ‘Swingathon 2025’ has now emerged from self proclaimed ‘swinger’ and DJ, Kerry Voellner.

Kerry, 46, runs adult alternative lifestyle venue The Lifestyle Lounge, which sponsored the event.

She was also DJ-ing throughout the festival.

She said: “I was working this weekend so I didn’t have any sex but I had the time of my life.

“There were play tents and hot tubs, and we hosted butt plug bingo and ‘Kerry’s Kinky Quiz.’

“There was a 40-person orgy in one of the tents as well as sex games.

“There’s no standard festivalgoer – there were people of all ages – and some people walked around naked while others were in sexy lingerie or jockstraps.

“But it’s all normal for us in the swinging world, the vanilla world is too straight-laced for us.

“I like the freedom – and when you have a big group of people all with the same mindset, everyone can just be themselves.”

Despite the enjoyment the festival brings to swingers like Kerry, its presence has brought controversy, with many local residents complaining of the “seedy and sleazy” reputation it has brought to their area.

Organisers are keen to dispel these rumours at every opportunity.

Matthew Cole, who runs Swingathon, said: “Contrary to some beliefs, there are no keys in bowls, seedy music, lecherous individuals or a high level of STIs amongst this community.

“In fact, individuals within this community are respectful, conscientious, and more likely to practise safe sex or be regularly tested than the average person you might meet on a night out in a club.

“The team are passionate about normalising the sexual freedom that alternative lifestyles provide and continue to strive against prejudice and adversity to bring the community a safe and inclusive social, play and learning space.”

Kerry has backed this up by saying that ‘Swingathon’ takes every step to ensure the safety of its attendees: “It’s all very clean and hygienic.

“And there are condoms in every room, it’s not accepted in this lifestyle not to wear one. It’s a standard.”

The needs of locals have also been taken into account, as ‘Swingathon’ worked to ensure the nearby village of Allington was not affected by the less-than-everyday sounds produced by the festival.

Kerry says they even performed sound tests before the event began.

“People do like to moan.

“But this year some people from the village came too. I think attitudes might be changing.

“We encompass anyone with a lifestyle out of the ordinary and we welcome them.

“People that come are just people who like to live life sexually free.”

Kerry also confirmed that Swingathon will certainly return in 12-months time, saying: “It’s been three days of utter enjoyment and freedom, even if you go alone, people will come and talk to you.

“Everyone lifts each other up and women inspire each other.

“It’s about people being themselves and being free.”