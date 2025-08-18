Search icon

18th Aug 2025

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

Dan Seddon

“The ears and hairline are too identical”

Tesla boss Elon Musk‘s alleged Kenyan lovechild is nothing but a hoax it seems.

40-year-old Nyakundi Kibiru recently came forward via social media, claiming to be the result of a fling Musk had with his mother in the early 1990s. He’s so convinced that Musk hooked up with her at the Masai Mara hotel that Kibiru wants the tech billionaire to take a DNA test.

Despite Kibiru’s uncanny likeness to his ‘biological dad’ though, the dates aren’t adding up.

If Musk really was Kibiru’s parent, that means his mother would’ve slept with the future SpaceX mastermind when he was just 14 years old. So if his story is to be believed, Kiribu just outed her as a paedophile.

Was this picture of Nyakundi Kibiru artificially generated? (X)

Even though a load of social media users found Kiribu to be a “spitting image” of Musk, one individual went on to query: “Have you considered he could be a brother and not the father? Everybody has a doppelganger somewhere on this planet. It’s just that you haven’t met yours yet.”

His dead ringer of a selfie is visually inconsistent too, suggesting it was probably artificially generated.

“This is AI, look at the top button on the guy’s shirt,” another eagle-eyed Instagram user pointed out. “There is no hole for the button.”

“And the chances he would pose like this – with the exact same beard, in front of the most generic corporate blurred background like a model?” read one of the many reactions.

“AI. As much as I would love to believe it” and “Nah, gotta be AI. The ears and hairline are too identical,” wrote two more naysayers.

Musk has 14 children overall, who are named Nevada, Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon, Damian, X Æ A-Xii, Exa, Strider, Azure, Techno, Arcadia, Seldon Lycurgus, and Romulus.

