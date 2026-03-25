Iconic British brand issues plea to save company from administration

After for more than two centuries in business

A historic British brand is facing administration and has now launched a campaign to save the company.

The pottery manufacturer from Derbyshire, Denby, has issued a plea to avoid administration.

The business, which is 217 years old, citing soaring costs combined with low consumer confidence, filed a notice of intent to appoint administrators earlier in March.

The manufacturer, which at its Derbyshire site employs 500 people, has since then been engaging with employees, customers, suppliers and retail partners, as well as with government locally, regionally and nationally, along with advisers and potential investors.

Since the news broke, the firm said that it has witnessed an “incredibly moving” outpouring of public support.

Reportedly many are keen to understand what can be done to save the business, jobs and skills.

The company, which has now launched a #SaveDenby campaign, said in a statement: “Denby encourages as many people as possible to get behind this campaign helping the company’s priorities of supporting employees, customers, suppliers, and retail partners at this difficult time while working with advisers to determine the best possible outcome for all.”

The campaign to save the firm is made up of four elements, which includes raising awareness of the financial challenges, lobbying government, encouraging more purchases, and encouraging more visits to the pottery village.

“Save Denby is an important campaign to mobilise support and provide suggestions for the ways in which people can help”, the firm added.

“Denby hopes that by raising awareness and harnessing the strong supportive sentiment, it may be able to extend its trading horizons to secure the best outcome for creditors and ultimately secure interest from new investors to save the business.”