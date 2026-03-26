Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne ‘split’ after being together for 13 years

The couple have 'decided to make the split permanent'

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have reportedly split after being together for 13 years.

The 33-year-old EastEnders actress and the former The Only Way Is Essex star are reportedly going their separate ways after spending a period living apart.

The couple have reportedly “decided to make the split permanent” following difficulties in their relationship, according to a The Sun source.

The source went on to say that their two daughters will remain their priority.

It is understood that Osborne has moved into a property he bought during a previous separation in 2025, with the pair reportedly leading increasingly separate lives in recent months.

The pair married in 2017 and have faced their fair share of public challenges throughout their relationship, including allegations of infidelity.

Back in 2020, Osborne said he had "made mistakes" and acknowledged behaviour he “shouldn’t have done”.

Jossa and Osborne share two daughters, Ella and Mia, and she is also stepmother to his son from a previous relationship.

However, in recent weeks, fans noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on social media, although both later reversed the move.

Both Jossa and Osborne have continued to post on social media, but for some time have not shared any photos of themselves together.

Jossa first rose to fame as Lauren Branning in EastEnders, joining the soap in 2010 when she was just 17 years old. She left the role in 2018 before returning full-time in 2023.