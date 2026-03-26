Animal park in UK euthanises entire pack of wolves saying they had ‘no choice’

They euthanised an entire pack of wolves

An animal park in the UK has euthanised an entire pack of wolves, saying that they had 'no choice'.

Wildwood, which is in Herne Common near Herne Bay in Kent, euthanised the animals as an 'absolute last resort' after 'severe aggression' that came from a 'rapid breakdown in pack dynamics'.

The park recently closed the pen, which was home to five European grey wolves, due to an increase in violence between the wolves, which had led to some life-threatening injuries.

“Due to volatility within the pack, our team has been unable to safely intervene of provide the level of veterinary care required,” Wildwood said in a statement.

Bosses added that they are "deeply saddened" by the deaths of the animals, and that the decision to euthanise them had been made after "detailed discussions" by their animal management team and veterinary professionals.

"Anyone familiar with Wildwood's work will know that animal welfare is always our highest priority. Euthanasia is only ever considered as a last resort," they added.

"Over a prolonged period, extensive efforts have been made to manage the pack, support individuals, and prevent escalation.

"However, the situation presented an ongoing and unacceptable risk to welfare, and we were no longer able to ensure the safety or quality of life of the animals within the group."

The pack was made up of Nuna and Odin, and their three male offspring, Minimus, Tiberius and Maximus.

Director general of the Wildwood Trust Paul Whitfield said it was a challenging time for everyone at the park.

“Our keepers care hugely about these animals and did everything they could to find a way forward,” he said.

“Wolves are highly social animals that live within complex family structures, and when those dynamics break down, conflict and rejection can increase,” he added.

“In this case, it led to ongoing welfare concerns and an unacceptable risk of serious injury.”

He added: “It’s incredibly difficult, but it was ultimately the right thing to do to prevent further suffering.”

The news has led to an outpouring of sadness from visitors to the park

“Devastated to see this. The wolves were so important and always my main reason to visit. Absolutely heartbreaking," one person wrote.