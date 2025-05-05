Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

He said goodbye to his boyhood club in an emotional video

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he is leaving Liverpool after releasing an emotional video to his social media where he says goodbye to his childhood club.

The right-back has long been rumoured to be leaving the Reds, however, it has now been made official by the player himself.

Trent will leave the club as a free agent, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

The video did not say where he will be going next, but it is highly likely to be Real Madrid, being linked with the club all season.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.



This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.



I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025

The video saw Trent reflect on his time at Anfield as well as praise the club and supporters.

He said: “This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20.

“This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever.

“I will forever be in debt to you all. But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

The move has divided the Liverpool fan base, with many disappointed to see the local boy go, although others understanding of finding a new challenge.

Trent has won it all with Liverpool, including two Premier Leagues, one Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups.