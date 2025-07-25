Search icon

25th Jul 2025

Top Boy actor Michael Ward charged with rape

Sammi Minion

The actor has been charged with two counts of rape.

Michael Ward — who starred in the popular Netflix series Top Boy— has been charged with two counts of rape, per Sky News.

In a statement, Catherine Baccas, deputy chief crown prosecutor for CPS London South, said: “Having carefully reviewed a file of evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Micheal Ward, 27, with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against a woman in January 2023.

“He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 28 August 2025.

“We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police, Detective Superintendent, Scott Ware, added: “Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward – we know investigations of this nature can have significant impact on those who make reports.”

Micheal Ward appeared in series three and four of the show Top Boy on Netflix, where he played the character Jamie.

Ward is an award- winning actor, after picking up the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He won the award for his role in the BBC’s Small Axe (2020).






