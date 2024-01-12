Search icon

12th Jan 2024

TikToker bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

Steve Hopkins

‘Advice would not to be to go to Balham where most people live in £1m+ houses’

An influencer’s attempt to do something nice and pay for a stranger’s food shop backfired and left her in tears.

Amelia Goldsmith, from London, has gone viral for a video she posted on TikTok attempting to do a good deed at Sainsbury’s by setting the bill at the till.

The only problem was, no one would let her.

Goldsmith explained in the video that she just wanted “to do something nice” but was left feeling “super deflated”.

Filming herself as she walked into the supermarket, Goldsmith explained that she was “nervous”.

“I just hope they don’t look at me thinking I’m some weirdo.”

In the video, viewed over 784,000 times at the time of writing, Goldsmith is shown repeatedly failing to find someone to take her up on her offer.

One attempt sees her approach a man at the till and offer to pay for his food.

“Excuse me, this might be really random, but I would love to pay for your food shop today,” when asked why, Goldsmith explained that “I do this thing where I want to do something nice everyday”.

The shopper declined the offer: “No, no, no. I really don’t need it.”

Goldsmith’s next attempt didn’t go much better, with a woman telling her: “There’s a lot more deserving people, but thank you.”

@millyg_fit

in hindsight i can see why people can react differently to this, but my intentions were purely to brighten up someones day💕 i’m still super happy with what I ended up doing and i’ll do more of it for sure #storytime #vlog #makesomeonesday #foodshop

♬ Dandelions Ruth B – CIMON PAWRET

Goldsmith failed a few more times, admitting that she felt “embarrassed and judged”.

She then went and purchased a basket full of pasta and pasta sauces which she planned to donate to a food bank, instead.

Speaking to the camera outside the supermarket, Goldsmith told her followers: “That was really stressful.

“I was expecting the first person to be like, overjoyed and grateful and happy for me to pay for their shopping, but obviously that didn’t go down well… he was a little bit angry and I was taken back.”

“I’m gonna cry to be honest. Overwhelmed sense of emotion.”

Goldsmith said the second person she approached looked “at me like I was an absolute idiot, weirdo” and the third person told her she didn’t deserve it.

“Weird turnout, but I’m still really happy that the food can go to those who really need it,” Goldsmith said.

“I feel like I’m really overwhelmed right now,” Goldsmith went on before explaining her gesture was also a “big challenge” because she finds social situations quite hard.

Viewers of the video told Goldsmith that she probably should have chosen a less wealthy area of London. It is believed she went to Balham.

“Such a lovely gesture. But advice would not to be to go to Balham… where most people live in £1m+ houses,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Sainsbury’s is way too middle class. go to Asda/ Aldi/ Iceland where people will really need it.”

A third person added: “I personally wouldn’t like it either, the filming puts me off but also I’d think, ‘oh do I look like I’m poor’.”

