Search icon

News

01st Nov 2025

The Missing and James Bond star Tchéky Karyo dies aged 72

Harry Warner

He had over 100 roles during his career

The Missing and James Bond star Tchéky Karyo has died aged 72.

The renowned French actor starred in over 100 roles during his career including in the BBC hit drama The Missing and a number of films in French and English, including James Bond and Bad Boys.

The news of his death was announced by his agent on Friday (31 October).

Tchéky Karyo had over 100 roles in his career. Credit: Getty

The acclaimed actor was born in Istanbul and raised in Paris.

He died after a battle with cancer.

He was known best to the UK audience as TV detective Julien Baptiste in the BBC drama The Missing which aired between 2014 and 2016, becoming so popular he received a spin-off based on his character called Baptiste.

His other major credits include Ridley Scott’s historical epic 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992) and the James Bond film GoldenEye.

He starred as the main villain called Fouchet in Bad Boys (1995) as well as in Nostradamus (1994) as he played the titular medieval prophet.

Karyo was also well-loved by French audiences, starring in popular films such as La Femme Nikita and Belle et Sébastien.

He also appeared in French comedy series Kaamelott.

He most recently starred in a BBC comedy thriller in 2023 called Boat Story, and his last listed project is the short movie Le Papillon d’acier,

He has a total of 140 roles in his career.

He is survived by his wife, actress Valérie Keruzoré, and their children

Topics:

Film,News,Tchéky Karyo,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

LIVE: Nine people in a life-threatening condition after stabbing on train in Cambridgeshire

News

LIVE: Nine people in a life-threatening condition after stabbing on train in Cambridgeshire

By Harry Warner

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

Bournemouth

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

By Harry Warner

New email exchange between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein released

andrew mountbatten windsor

New email exchange between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein released

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

By Joseph Loftus

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

By Ryan Jarrett

Man who’s been on sick leave for 15 years sued IBM for not giving him a pay rise

employment

Man who’s been on sick leave for 15 years sued IBM for not giving him a pay rise

By JOE

The story of a sleepy fishing village home to two separate cults

The story of a sleepy fishing village home to two separate cults

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By JOE

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

government

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

By Harry Warner

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

By Joseph Loftus

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

By Ryan Jarrett

Man who’s been on sick leave for 15 years sued IBM for not giving him a pay rise

employment

Man who’s been on sick leave for 15 years sued IBM for not giving him a pay rise

By JOE

The story of a sleepy fishing village home to two separate cults

The story of a sleepy fishing village home to two separate cults

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By JOE

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

government

Former Prince Andrew is now officially a commoner

By Harry Warner

Why is there only game on Boxing Day? Reason revealed as single match is officially televised 

Football

Why is there only game on Boxing Day? Reason revealed as single match is officially televised 

By Sammi Minion

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

amazon fire stick

Amazon to block ‘dodgy’ Fire TV Stick apps from today in new major global crackdown

By Harry Warner

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

Chelsea

QUIZ: Obscure Chelsea and Spurs players from the 2010s

By Sammi Minion

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

Betting

Betfair Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on any goal to be scored in Liverpool v Aston Villa

By JOE

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

government

Keir Starmer releases statement on former Prince Andrew after royal stripped of titles

By Harry Warner

Load more stories