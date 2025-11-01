The Missing and James Bond star Tchéky Karyo dies aged 72

He had over 100 roles during his career

The Missing and James Bond star Tchéky Karyo has died aged 72.

The renowned French actor starred in over 100 roles during his career including in the BBC hit drama The Missing and a number of films in French and English, including James Bond and Bad Boys.

The news of his death was announced by his agent on Friday (31 October).

Tchéky Karyo had over 100 roles in his career. Credit: Getty

The acclaimed actor was born in Istanbul and raised in Paris.

He died after a battle with cancer.

He was known best to the UK audience as TV detective Julien Baptiste in the BBC drama The Missing which aired between 2014 and 2016, becoming so popular he received a spin-off based on his character called Baptiste.

His other major credits include Ridley Scott’s historical epic 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992) and the James Bond film GoldenEye.

He starred as the main villain called Fouchet in Bad Boys (1995) as well as in Nostradamus (1994) as he played the titular medieval prophet.

Karyo was also well-loved by French audiences, starring in popular films such as La Femme Nikita and Belle et Sébastien.

He also appeared in French comedy series Kaamelott.

He most recently starred in a BBC comedy thriller in 2023 called Boat Story, and his last listed project is the short movie Le Papillon d’acier,

He has a total of 140 roles in his career.

He is survived by his wife, actress Valérie Keruzoré, and their children