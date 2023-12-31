Search icon

News

31st Dec 2023

‘Suicide pod’ approved for use in Switzerland is completely legal

JOE

A new method for those wishing to be euthanised has been approved for use in Switzerland.

The suicide capsule machine was created by Philip Nitschke, who was the first doctor in the world to ever legally administer a lethal injection for the purpose of assisted suicide.

Nitschke founded Exit International, a group which advocates for the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia and assisted suicide.

The 76-year-old was wanting to make a ‘peaceful, reliable and drug-free’ alternative for those who knew they wanted to go down the euthanasia path, but disliked the other options out there.

Normally, patients have to undergo an injection of liquid sodium pentobarbital from a doctor. This makes them fall asleep after a few minutes, before then falling into a coma and bringing about death.

However, Nitschke’s machine allows for a different way of dying.

Earlier this year, the doctor revealed that there were no more legal requirements for the capsule to meet before it could be used.

“The person will get into the capsule and lie down,” he explained to Swiss-info.

“It’s very comfortable. They will be asked a number of questions and when they have answered, they may press the button inside the capsule activating the mechanism in their own time.

“The capsule is sitting on a piece of equipment that will flood the interior with nitrogen, rapidly reducing the oxygen level to 1 percent from 21 percent.

“The person will feel a little disoriented and may feel slightly euphoric before they lose consciousness. The whole thing takes about 30 seconds.

“Death takes place through hypoxia and hypocapnia, oxygen and carbon dioxide deprivation, respectively. There is no panic, no choking feeling.”

The doctor added that, in the final moments, the nitrogen will give patients a euphoric feeling.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

Antony

Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

By Callum Boyle

Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

By JOE

The reason footballers cut holes in their socks before matches

Football

The reason footballers cut holes in their socks before matches

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

At least 30 killed in attack on Thai pre-school by former police officer

Thailand

At least 30 killed in attack on Thai pre-school by former police officer

By Steve Hopkins

Elon Musk asks followers if he should turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter

Elon Musk

Elon Musk asks followers if he should turn Twitter HQ into a homeless shelter

By Simon Bland

Friday is the very last day you can use your old £5 notes in shops and bars

£5 note

Friday is the very last day you can use your old £5 notes in shops and bars

By JOE

Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems

Hong Kong

Scientists invent moving slime that could be used in human digestive systems

By Kieran Galpin

Leicester City helicopter crash caused by rotor control failure, investigators find

Football

Leicester City helicopter crash caused by rotor control failure, investigators find

By Jean-Emile Jammine

Premier League to tell fans to ‘stay away’ unless they’re double-jabbed

Coronavirus

Premier League to tell fans to ‘stay away’ unless they’re double-jabbed

By Danny Jones

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 9

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 9

By Charlie Herbert

Baba Vanga has made some horrifying predictions for 2024

baba vanga

Baba Vanga has made some horrifying predictions for 2024

By JOE

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

Football

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

By Callum Boyle

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

By Patrick McCarry

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

The Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson has died

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Hospital ‘declares black alert’ after A&E flooded with hundreds of patients

A&E

Hospital ‘declares black alert’ after A&E flooded with hundreds of patients

By Kieran Galpin

Dana White reacted like every single one of us the moment Conor McGregor KO’d Jose Aldo (Video)

Conor McGregor

Dana White reacted like every single one of us the moment Conor McGregor KO’d Jose Aldo (Video)

By Gareth Makim

Donald Trump: Authoritarian reaction leaves many in US worried

black lives matter

Donald Trump: Authoritarian reaction leaves many in US worried

By Wayne Farry

Matt Hancock insists AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after European suspensions

AstraZeneca

Matt Hancock insists AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after European suspensions

By Simon Lloyd

Never mind the Balkans: Bosnians in frisbee fail

Bosnia

Never mind the Balkans: Bosnians in frisbee fail

By JOE

Man knocked out after ‘trying to fight Liverpool fans’ in Kiev

Champions League final

Man knocked out after ‘trying to fight Liverpool fans’ in Kiev

By JOE

Load more stories