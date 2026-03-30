Scott Mills sacked by BBC over ‘personal conduct’

BREAKING.

Scott Mills has been sacked by BBC following allegations relating to his personal conduct.

The Mirror confirmed the news saying that Mills was taken off air on his Radio 2 show last Tuesday.

He was then told that his contract had been terminated.

Mills took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball just last year.

The BBC said: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, said in a statement to staff: "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."