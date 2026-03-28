Back to the Future and Top Gun star James Tolkan dies as tributes flood in

He also featured in Masters of the Universe and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Back to the Future and Top Gun star James Tolkan has died aged 94 as tributes flooded in for the actor who appeared in a number of iconic shows and films.

The news of Tolkan’s death was announced by a family spokesperson as well as by Back to the Future writer-producer Bob Gale.

Meanwhile, a statement on the franchise’s website read: "Actor James Tolkan, son of Ralph Tolkan and Margery Sibola, passed away peacefully in Saranac Lake, NY on March 26, 2026. He was 94.

Tolkan planned the memorable role as Hill Valley High School chief Mr. Strickland, iconic for shouting "slacker" throughout the trilogy.

Meanwhile, Tolkan also played the character of Stinger, the commanding officer of Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards’ characters in the legendary 1986 film Top Gun.

The actor featured in a number of other well-known productions such as Masters of the Universe and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In the latter he played Dr. Oates, a stern administrator at Bel-Air Academy.

Tribute poured in for the actor from former co-stars, notably Michael J. Fox, who played star of the Back to the Future franchise, Marty McFly.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "RIP the great James Tolkan. You were definitely no slacker. [Grateful] to know you, act with you, and direct you in Tales from the Crypt. I'll miss you pal."

Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd, who played Emmett "Doc" Brown in the trilogy paid tribute with an Instagram post.

It was captioned: "James, where you’re going…you don’t need roads. Miss you friend."

Before becoming a Hollywood actor, Tolkan served in the Korean War as a member of the United States Navy, although was discharged due to a heart condition.

This led to Tolkan persuing his passion for acting, earning a BA in drama from the University of Iowa.

The statement on the Back to the Future website states: "Tolkan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Parmelee, and three nieces in Des Moines.