Graham Norton brands Hollywood A-lister his ‘worst ever guest’

‘It was hell’

Iconic Irish TV host Graham Norton has revealed his show’s worst guest in its almost 20-year history.

Since its first episode aired back in 2007, the Graham Norton Show has featured a broad range of guests from the very height of Hollywood fame, to up-and-coming local artists and comedians.

After resisting naming his least favourite of those famous guests for years, Graham Norton has finally revealed a name.

When speaking at the Henley Literary Festival last Friday, Norton made the following admission: “Mark Wahlberg was a weird one because when he arrived, he didn’t seem drunk.



“He told me about his film, told me a couple of stories about stunts going wrong or whatever, and then it was only 15 minutes into the show when whatever the hell was in his system really took hold – and it was hell,” the 62-year-old added.

Wahlberg was apparently in such a state that he fell asleep on fellow guest, Irish actor Michael Fassbender, while the X-Men star was telling an anecdote.

Per The Independent, Graham Norton went on to describe Wahlberg’s antics, saying: “I thought, ‘this one is going well – I wonder why’ and I looked over at Mark Wahlberg and he was asleep, so yeah, we don’t encourage that.”

Despite the ‘hellish’ incident, the American actor has appeared on Norton’s show four times in total, with the most recent occurring in 2017.