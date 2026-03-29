Robert De Niro slams Donald Trump with strong message at ‘No Kings’ rally

He's still one of his most vocal opponents

During a speech at a protest, actor Robert De Niro has once again slammed Donald Trump, saying that the president had to be stopped.

De Niro, 82, has made it clear several times that he is not in favour of Trump, as he has been very outspoken and attended rallies and protest to denounce him.

As he attended the ‘No Kings’ protest in New York, the Oscar-winning actor criticised Trump over the behavior of ICE agents, the war in Iran and Trump’s alleged “desire to rule over as a tyrant” according to the organisers.

“When the crowds are chanting ‘no Kings’ what I am really hearing, as we all know, is ‘no Trump’, De Niro said.

“There have been other presidents that have tested the constitutional limits of their power but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security, none except Trump.

“He must be stopped and he must be stopped now.”

De Niro also hit out at those in politics who support Trump, later on during his speech.

“He can’t do all the f* things that he has been doing without the collusion of Congress and the goons in his administration”, he added.

“They are bound to him by fear of losing their own jobs, their own power. It is diabolical, how can this be happening.”

The actor called for action against Trump multiple times, including earlier this year, when he broke down in tears, frustrated at Trump allegedly “destroying” America.

“The story is our country, and Trump is destroying it, and who knows what his reasons are, but it’s sick, it’s f* up”.

“Let’s not kid ourselves. It’s that simple. Everybody has to stick together to get them out and get back on track.”

“That’s the only way. There’s no magic. There’s no nothing – people are not going to go away, even if Trump dies for some reason by having an illness or something. Parts of that movement are still there, and that’s the scary part. It has to be neutralized by the people”, De Niro said, speaking on the Best People with Nicole Wallce podcast.

Expectedly, Trump has hit back at the actor and his critics for these kind of remarks.

Trump responded to the recent De Niro comments while in a speech with reference to his Democratic rivals.

“They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!”, Trump said.