Ian Huntley’s daughter ‘disgusted’ over police questions ahead of funeral

She had previously said her father's ashes should be 'flushed down the toilet'.

Ian Huntley's daughter was left 'disgusted' over the police request for his funeral.

Huntley, who murdered 10-year-old girls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, died in hospital after he was attacked by another inmate earlier this month.

Reacting to his death, his daughter, Samantha Bryan, told The Sun that she believed her father shouldn’t have the dignity of a funeral and grave' and that his ashes should be 'flushed down the toilet'.

The 27-year-old has now revealed she was ‘disgusted’ over a police question following her father's death.

Speaking to The Sun, she claimed: “They asked if I wanted to take on the responsibility, purely because I am his ­biological daughter.

“They mentioned if I did there would be quite a bill involved. I said ‘no’. He does not deserve the dignity of a funeral after what he did. I don’t want any involvement.”

She continued to explain how she had ‘nothing to do with him in life’ and wants the same in death.

“I don’t want to pay for any funeral, and I wouldn’t want to go to a funeral for him,” added Ms Bryan.

Her mother, Katie Bryan, dubbed the question the ‘final indignity’ of Huntley being Samantha's biological father.

“Even in death, he is a blight on her life."

It has been reported that Huntley will not be granted a funeral after his family declined a government-funded one out of respect for the families of his victims.