President Trump launches bizarre ‘OnlyFarms’ website

“That’s a hell of a tractor.”

The White House introduced suggestive new website, OnlyFarms, to highlight Donald Trump's new agricultural policies.

Despite the suggestive name, the administration’s site will not feature any explicit images, instead offering a searchable map where farmers can click on their state to view estimated savings.

The name obviously is a tongue-in-cheek nod to OnlyFans, and the site can be found via the official WhiteHouse.gov by searching “OnlyFarms.gov,” according to The New York Post.

In a post on X, the White House linked the website alongside the caption: "Curious how American farmers are benefiting right now — or exactly how much each state has saved?"

Marking the occasion, the White House placed a large gold tractor on the South Lawn as Donald Trump addressed roughly 800 farmers and ranchers from the balcony.

He went on to thank the farmers for their support and referred to them as 'very, very special people'.

Rising global tariffs and escalating tensions with Iran have pushed fuel and fertiliser costs higher across the agricultural sector.

In response, the administration introduced a range of measures to support farmers, including a revised loan programme to help agricultural businesses, from vegetable and grain growers to livestock producers, access financing and expand.

Calling it 'the single largest gathering of American farmers that the White House has ever seen', Trump said: “And rain or shine, you don’t mind.

“The one thing about farmers is that they don’t care about the weather.

“You voted for me. I will never forget that.

“That’s a beautiful tractor. That’s a gold tractor. Somebody had me in mind.

“That’s a hell of a tractor.”

In a recent post, the White House said the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) has lowered the so-called death tax, helping family farms retain their land across generations.

The policy is designed to make it easier for farmers to write off equipment and improvement costs and take advantage of a permanent 20 per cent small business tax deduction, helping them reinvest more earnings.

In addition, there's been a $285 million investment to expand agricultural exports and secure trade deals worth over $60 billion.

There's also been a $285 million investment to expand agricultural exports and secure trade deals worth over $60 billion. Regulations were relaxed to allow farmers to repair equipment more easily and avoid costly diesel emissions issues.