Man, 26, shot dead in car near Euston Station as gunman remains at large

Police have asked for information

A man, 26, has died after being shot near a major train station in London, authorities have said.

In spite of efforts to save him, he succumbed to his wounds after being shot yards away from the train station.

Paramedics worked to revive him, but the man died at the scene in Charlton Street, near Euston Station.

Following the sounds of loud gunshots, emergency services were called to the scene at around 11pm on Saturday.

According to the police, CCTV showed a suspect, who arrived and left on a bike, firing several shots at the man who was sitting in a white Nissan Juke.



Detectives have begun a murder investigation and no arrests have so far been made, while the man's next of kin have been informed.

“We are aware of the concern that this will cause for the local community, and want to reassure them that we are working hard to identify the attacker and bring them to justice”, Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, whose team is leading the investigation, said.

“If anyone has any information that could help us, it is extremely important that they contact the police – either through 101, online or via independent charity Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. Our thoughts are with the young man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”