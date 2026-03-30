Billie Eilish stalker killed in horrific incident

The singer had described her stalker as “frightening”

According to local officials in Long Island, a man who was previously accused of stalking singer Billie Eilish has died after being struck by a train.

The New York Post reports that 30-year-old Prenell Rousseau from Farmingdale, was hit by a Long Island Rail Road train in Westbury at around 5:38AM on Wednesday.

According to police, he had been jogging near the tracks at the time, and his death is currently being treated as an accident.

It was in 2020 when Rousseau first drew public attention, after he repeatedly appeared at the Los Angeles home of Eilish.

This had prompted the singer and her family to seek legal protection.

As per court documents, Rousseau showed up multiple times across May 4 and 5, displaying increasingly erratic behaviour that left the singer and her family shaken.

Eventually he was arrested for trespassing after a series of visits.

Eilish’s father, Patrick O’Connell, spoke to Rousseau through a Ring camera during one encounter, after he rang the doorbell asking if the singer lived there.

He returned later the same day although he was told he had the wrong address.

At one point, the filings describe how Rousseau sat on the porch reading a book while talking to himself, ignoring repeated requests to leave.

He left after private security arrived, but later had returned again.

Following these incidents, Eilish and her family were granted a restraining order.

Her attorney, Mark D. Passin, had requested a five-year order, but Judge Gould-Saltman issued a three-year order instead, noting it could be extended if Rousseau attempted further contact.