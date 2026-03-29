Trump hits out at Obama again and reveals who he calls the ‘worst’ president

No love lost there, surely

As is typical of him, US President Donald Trump has taken shots at many of his political rivals during a recent speech.

While this isn’t particularly new as he has long taken shots at his rivals, Trump, during a speech about his second-term achievements at president, ridiculed former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and former vice-president Kamala Harris.

Trump, speaking to reporters, described Biden as the worst president in American history, referring to him once again as “sleepy Biden”.

Harris was “as bad as he was”, Trump said, as he joked that next week he would give an IQ test to the pair.

Trump again took aim at Obama, saying he was “almost as bad”, as he spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s fundraising dinner a few days later.

“If you go back to Obama, he was a great divider. He divided this nation. He was a lousy president. The worst president in history was Biden. But Obama was a terrible president”, Trump said.



Recently, Trump shared a racist video about the Obama family, for which he refused to apologise, while his obsession with the former Democrat president dates back much earlier as he once also shared a bizarre AI-generated clip in which Obama is seen getting arrested.



Obama, meanwhile, last year warned of “dangerous” presidency and labeled Trump a “wannabe dictator” in a critical speech.

Following his recent comments critiquing the Democrat figures, Trump has faced some backlash on social media.

“Why does he always talk about low IQ when his is incredibly low? Does he know that he is an idiot and he tries to play it off and think we wont notice?”, one user on social media remarked.

“The most unintelligent and inarticulate president in American history has the audacity to criticize someone’s competence”, another user wrote.

Trump, who repeatedly insists he is a highly intelligent person, also said that he took a cognitive three times and doctors praised him on how well he had done.

“I'm the only president that ever took a cognitive test”, Trump said during a cabinet meeting.

“I took it three times. It's actually a very hard test for a lot of people. It wasn't hard for me…It starts off with an easy question and by the time you get to the middle it gets tougher - mathematical equations and things.