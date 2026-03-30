Full list of 59 vehicles facing £5,690 car tax from this week

You face a hefty car tax if you own one of these cars

Within a matter of days, if you own one of 59 popular road cars you will pay a hefty car tax to use the roads.

As major new car tax changes come into effect, owners will have to pay a whopping £5,690, it has been announced.

Updates of Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) will be introduced from April 1 (this Wednesday), and the sting will be felt by petrol, diesel and electric car owners.

Who is going to be the most affected?

Motorists with the keys to the latest brand new combustion vehicles, with the most costly rises hitting first-year VED rates.

Costs range from just £10 for electric car owners, however, those emitting over 255g/km of CO2 pay the highest rates, with bills this year set to jump £200 from £5,490 to £5,690.

Those who will pay more include owners of top brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes, as more sporty, high-performance models generally emit more pollution.

From the second year on the roads, models registered after 2017 will switch to the standard VED fee.

As part of Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation rises, it will rise to £200 per annum from April 1.

First-year rates for the most polluting models doubled last year, as fees jumped from £2,745 to £5,490 per annum.

“As announced at Budget 2025, the Government will introduce legislation in Finance Bill 2025-26 to uprate Vehicle Excise Duty rates for cars, vans and motorcycles in line with the Retail Price Index (RPI) for 2026 to 2027. This will take effect from 1 April 2026”, HM Revenue and Customs announced.

If you fail to pay the rate it means tax evasion, and drivers risk facing fines or having their car confiscated.