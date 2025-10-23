Safest countries for Brits to flock to if WW3 erupts have been revealed

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

Look, times are tough, the world is a pretty volatile place at the moment with all the war and violence going on, but sometimes it’s important to look out for yourself, for number one.

That’s why in light of impending doom, chaos and all out World War 3, it’s worth having a few options to hand in case the nightmare scenario really does come to life.

It’s hard to know really what a third World War would look like and if people would even be able to flee the UK, but there’s some gloomy interest in weighing up the escape options.

So come on into JOE’s travel agents, we’ve got a selection of five fantastic countries to pick from, all unique and offering something for everyone.

New Zealand

New Zealand. Adobe Stock.

The first country on this list is New Zealand, with a land mass and climate comparable to the United Kingdom, we share plenty with our cousins down under, including the same language, a love of cricket and rugby, Chris Wood and tasty lamb.

Not only is it homely, but New Zealand is renowned for its safe location often referred to as the corner of the globe (obviously that is impossible, but the imagery works) and is situated thousands of miles away from the major superpowers of our world.

It’s nearest neighbour is Australia, 932 miles away and has a food supply in excess of its small population of just 5.2 million people, making it extra resilient in case of any slight inconvenience like maybe a nuclear winter or something.

One of the drawbacks though is the day-long flight it takes to get there from the UK, which might not be the best option when you need a fast exit.

Iceland

Iceland. Adobe Stock.

Now, where Iceland lacks in a temperate climate it does make up for in reasonable proximity to the our fair isles, only being a three hour flight away.

You’ll have to have thick skin however, with the temperature in the summer rarely surpassing 14C while in the winter it has been known to get as cold as -25C.

This is good if the fridge freezer has become redundant in the nuclear fallout and the electricity grid is offline because in those freezing temperatures you don’t have to worry about your ice cream melting.

However, in Iceland it is unlikely electricity will be lacking, as the nation is powered and heated almost entirely of geothermal energy, making it self-sufficient and pretty toasty indoors.

Enjoy the lack of people in this nation of 400,000 and gaze upon the Northern Lights in the night sky.

Just remember though, if the nuclear war doesn’t get you, those pesky volcanoes might.

Also, don’t forget that Iceland was one of the founding members of NATO, so they still could end up a target.

Chile

Chile. Adobe Stock.

South America has always been a refuge for those fleeing war, however, while in the twentieth centuries it was welcoming criminals of war, the 21st century could see people from all over the world settle in its lands.

Chile is a standout in South America as the most developed nation on the continent with a solid size population of 20 million people and plenty of natural resources.

The country is famed for its extremely long coastline stretching over 2500 miles to the bottom of South America where it becomes the gateway to Antartica.

Like New Zealand its position is advantageous, far from any real global superpowers threatening war and politically uninvolved relative to other nations.

Fiji

Fiji. Adobe Stock.

So far most of the nations listed sound lovely for a world war getaway, however, none of them offer the joy of golden beaches, sunshine and hot weather to the extent of Fiji.

This pacific island nation is about as isolated as it gets, 1,300 miles north of New Zealand, which is ultimately its biggest strength.

Survival is easy in Fiji too, with an abundance of fishing to be done and, with its biggest export being Fiji Water, you’ll never go thirsty.

Grab a lounger, a bottle of water and some shrimp and enjoy watching the world burn from the comfort of beach hut.

Switzerland

Switzerland. Adobe Stock.

Last, but not least, we have Switzerland.

It wouldn’t have been a complete list of where to survive World War 3 without this stalwart of peace, neutrality and natural beauty.

Switzerland lacks in its disadvantage position nestled between superpowers Germany, France and Italy, however, it makes up for this with its mountainous terrain which is historically notoriously hard to invade, and many have not even attempted the feat.

Furthermore, where the nation really excels is its policy of every building requiring a nuclear bunker underneath when it is built, acting as a makeshift wine cellar for most people.

In fact Switzerland has enough bunker space for 120% of its population, meaning free space for anyone lucky to make it in!

Well, there you have it, plenty of options for a where to spend your nuclear war, just hope you don’t get conscripted first.