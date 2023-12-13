Royal Mail issue warning to Brits yet to buy Christmas presents

Warning!

Royal Mail have issued a warning to those of you who haven’t got your Christmas shopping sorted.

The big day is less than two weeks away now and although some of you may be prepared and have everything sorted, I know for a fact there will be some of you who haven’t even started shopping yet.

With time running out, the UK’s postal service have told those of us making online orders or sending gifts to friends and family to get it done sooner rather than later.

The Christmas deadline for Tracked 24 post is just one week away.

This option enables customers to track their parcel’s every move, provides a photo on delivery and text or email notifications to recipients so they can make sure they are home on time.

A statement from Royal Mail said: “Order before 9am on Wednesday the 20th of December to give us time to make the Royal Mail’s final day cut off for Tracked 24 post to arrive in time for Christmas.”

Additionally, to make sure the stuff arrives in time for the big day, you also need to send your 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For post by this date.

Royal Mail Tracked 48, 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For post have an even shorter time limit, as these need to be sent out by 18 December.

The postal service warned: “Allow plenty of time for posting. Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries.”

Finally, if your sending cards and gifts to loved ones across the UK, you should send them by 18 December for second class, 19 December for first class and December 22 for special delivery.

Related links: