11th Dec 2023

NHS staff working over Christmas can get free meals and rides from Uber and Uber Eats

Callum Boyle

NHS Uber

A brilliant gesture

Uber and Uber Eats have announced that all NHS staff working over the Christmas period will be able to secure meals and rides for free.

Those with an NHS or HSC email address will be able to claim two £10 Uber rides to and from work over Christmas, and a £10 meal or grocery delivery over Christmas via Uber Eats.

Many NHS workers will sacrifice their free time over Christmas to help those in need and Uber want to reward that as the Christmas time NHS campaign continues for a seventh year.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK said“Fantastic NHS workers up and down the country will be working over Christmas this year, and we want to recognise everything these brilliant people do for us and our loved ones. Uber wants to ensure travel and food aren’t a worry for them over Christmas, while they work.”

Former Love Island contestant Dr Alex added: “I’ve seen first-hand how relentlessly those in the healthcare sector work over the festive period, having spent time on the ward myself. Those on the frontline of the healthcare service work tirelessly to ensure people get the treatment they need, so they can return home to their loved ones in one piece. That’s why it has been so great to partner with Uber and Uber Eats again this year, raising awareness of their brilliant offer for our NHS heroes.

“For the seventh year in a row, doctors, nurses, and NHS workers can claim two £10 Uber Eats vouchers and a free ride home this Christmas with Uber. It is often the smallest things that make the biggest difference, and it’s great to be able to give back to those who give the most.”

The statement ends by reminding staff to link their NHS email to their Uber account. They will then be sent a promo code to that account so that the offer can be redeemed.

Both of the Uber and Uber Eats codes can be redeemed for trips and orders on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

