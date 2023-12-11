Search icon

News

11th Dec 2023

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

Charlie Herbert

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas day in parts of the UK

Don’t get your hopes of a white Christmas up too much though…

The Met Office has said there is a chance of some parts of the UK having a white Christmas this year.

Meteorologists have said the possibility of temperatures plummeting towards late December is increasing.

The Met Office’s current official forecast for December 25 – January 8 reads: “More likely to be unsettled compared to the preceding settled spell with bands of rain crossing the UK with brighter conditions and showers in between.

“The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period.”

However, the forecaster adds that conditions are “more likely to remain generally mild and wet” in general.

It’s much more likely that the UK experiences snow in early 2024, from January to March.

The Met Office says a white Christmas is for one snowflake to be observed falling in the 24 hours of December 25 somewhere in the UK.

This usually happens at a handful of weather stations. Around half of the years since 1960 have seen at least 5 per cent of the network record snow falling on Christmas Day.

But it’s rare there is widespread snow on Christmas Day, which is defined as more than 40 per cent of UK weather stations reporting snow.

The last time this happened was 2010, when there was snow on the ground at a record 83 per cent of stations.

This was only the fourth time the country has experienced a widespread white Christmas since 1960, with the other three occasions being 1981, 1995 and 2009.

Related links:

People can’t believe Do They Know It’s Christmas keeps being played after listening to the lyrics

Topics:

Christmas,Snow,The Met Office,White Christmas

RELATED ARTICLES

Confusion over Prince Louis ‘missing finger’ in royal family Xmas photo

Christmas

Confusion over Prince Louis ‘missing finger’ in royal family Xmas photo

By Charlie Herbert

Parents slam ‘ridiculous’ cost of seeing Santa at Kelvin Fletcher’s farm

Christmas

Parents slam ‘ridiculous’ cost of seeing Santa at Kelvin Fletcher’s farm

By Charlie Herbert

Fairytale of New York should be Christmas number one, says Shane MacGowan’s wife

Christmas

Fairytale of New York should be Christmas number one, says Shane MacGowan’s wife

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Amber Heard breaks down as she claims Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle

Amber Heard

Amber Heard breaks down as she claims Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a bottle

By Steve Hopkins

‘My married Tinder date lied to get sex, so I confronted his wife’

cheating

‘My married Tinder date lied to get sex, so I confronted his wife’

By Simon Bland

People are ridiculously excited about the prospect of Stormzy and Louis Theroux buddying up

Louis Theroux

People are ridiculously excited about the prospect of Stormzy and Louis Theroux buddying up

By JOE

Tinder introduce Height Verification Badge to stop people lying about how tall they are

News

Tinder introduce Height Verification Badge to stop people lying about how tall they are

By Rudi Kinsella

Impotent man’s partner accidentally sprays insulation foam inside penis during sex

Erectile dysfunction

Impotent man’s partner accidentally sprays insulation foam inside penis during sex

By Steve Hopkins

Eurostar launches £35 fast route from London to Amsterdam

Eurostar launches £35 fast route from London to Amsterdam

By Oli Dugmore

I’m A Celeb loses millions of viewers after boycott of series

I'm A Celeb

I’m A Celeb loses millions of viewers after boycott of series

By Charlie Herbert

Domino’s delivery driver leaves people stunned after revealing how much she makes during 5-hour shift

Domino’s delivery driver leaves people stunned after revealing how much she makes during 5-hour shift

By Nina McLaughlin

Anel Ahmedhodzic explains why he didn’t wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic explains why he didn’t wear rainbow armband

By Callum Boyle

Manchester United linked with three left-field January transfers, as Liverpool eye Palhinha

Football

Manchester United linked with three left-field January transfers, as Liverpool eye Palhinha

By Patrick McCarry

Why Schalke vs Hansa’s first half ran beyond the 78th minute

Football

Why Schalke vs Hansa’s first half ran beyond the 78th minute

By Callum Boyle

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Name the players to have scored the most free-kick goals in the Premier League

Premier League

QUIZ: Name the players to have scored the most free-kick goals in the Premier League

By Robert Redmond

England and Wales fans hit by booze ban before Euro 2016 meeting

England v Wales

England and Wales fans hit by booze ban before Euro 2016 meeting

By Tom Victor

Officers jailed for taking photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

Crime

Officers jailed for taking photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

By Charlie Herbert

Man ‘dug for days’ with his bare hands to save five-year-old trapped down well

Morocco

Man ‘dug for days’ with his bare hands to save five-year-old trapped down well

By Kieran Galpin

Meteorite found in Somalia contains two minerals not found on Earth

Meteorite found in Somalia contains two minerals not found on Earth

By JOE

Can you identify the retro football kit purely from the shirt sponsor?

Football

Can you identify the retro football kit purely from the shirt sponsor?

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories