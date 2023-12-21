Outrage over dad’s method for making sure kids behave during Christmas

Brutal

Parents have their own methods and theories for keeping their kids well behaved. The tried-and-tested method – especially at this time of year – is saying that Santa won’t be delivering any presents if you’re badly behaved.

However one dad has decided to go quite a few steps further.

His method to keeping his kids in line has gone viral after he shared it on TikTok – and the video has caused quite the stir as people debate whether it’s a step too far.

The brief clip shows stacks of so called ‘presents’ around a roaring fire, and has been viewed more than 21 million times.

The dad explains: “Christmas is coming, and here is a sure fire way to ensure your little darlings behaving proper.”

The captions on the video said: “With Christmas approaching, here is a top tip for parents.

“Wrap up some empty boxes and pretend they have presents. Then each time one of those little f**kers misbehaves, chuck one on to the fire.”

Cue intense debate in the comments about childhood trauma.

One raged: “How to cause trauma to children.”

Another wrote: “If you need to do this to get your kids to behave, then the issue is not with the kids.”

A third added: “Ah yes, let’s start the childhood trauma early and make them hate Christmas.”

However many found it quite funny, with one viewer commenting: “This is hilarious.”

Another wrote: “My dad did this, we started to behave after this.”

It’s likely that this is in fact a joke – and we’d be very surprised if he was actually employing this technique – but there are probably some out there who reckon it’s a good idea.

Just be careful you don’t go burning actual presents. You won’t be laughing if you chuck a new iPhone or PlayStation 5 on the fire.

