Major airline now allowing passengers to make their own bed in economy class

A game-changer!

A major airline is allowing passengers to make their own bed in economy class in a move that could further shake up the economy travel game.

One of the world's biggest airlines is offering a different way to travel in comfort, doing away with cramped leg room and tight arm space for the chance to lie completely flat on a row of seats by themselves.

United Airlines revealed their 'Relax Row' concept yesterday, posting a video of the new offering to social media.

Relax Row will allow passengers to occupy an entire row of seats for themselves with a special footrest-like attachment extending from below the seat to fill the void where legs would usually hang wearily.

While United is not the first airline to offer the chance to turn economy seats into beds - both Air New Zealand and All Nippon Airways already offer this experience - it is the first to do so in North America.

Air New Zealand were the first to introduce the concept under their Skycouch Patent, meaning, as per Aerospace Global News, it is likely United Airlines have licensed the patent from New Zealand's flagship airline.

Relax Row will start being introduced on United Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft in 2027, with over 200 units expected to have the set up by 2030.

Each plane will offer 12 of the Relax Row options on each aircraft.

Relax Row consists of three adjacent economy seats with tiltable legrests that convert the seats into a couch-like sleeping surface.

The features of the Relax Row include three economy seats booked together, individually adjustable leg rests that flip up to 90 degrees, extra bedding, a mattress pad, blanket and additional pillows.

The seat also offers extra amenities for families, including a children’s travel kit and plush toy.

The option will be able to accommodate one passenger who wants to lie flat, two adults sharing or families travelling with a child.