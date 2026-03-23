Banking app stops trading as customers urged to move money before accounts close

All customers have been emailed

Thousands of customers are now urged to move their money elsewhere, as a banking app has announced that it has stopped trading.

As the Zero Sustainable Money app ceasing its operations, anyone who has a Zero Personal Account, Zero Debit Mastercard or Planet Safe Saver will be affected.

As per MoneySavingExpert.com, Zero has 21,500 registered users, though only 7,500 use its app regularly.

Zero has emailed all customers and explained to them what steps they need to follow.

MoneySavingExpert said that the app is scheduled to remain open until March 31, however it warned it could close sooner than the end of the month.

“You should withdraw your funds as soon as possible – ideally no later than 31 March when the app is due to close”, MSE writes.

“You should still be able to withdraw funds after 31 March, but it's best not to wait”.

If you do not withdraw your funds, they should be held for six years and you would have to contact zero@transactpay.com to access it.

Your money will be moved across to your Zero personal account if you have a savings account with Zero. You will then need to transfer your funds to another account.

The app was founded three years ago in Cardiff and officially launched to the public in January of last year.

According to the business, it is closing as it was unable to raise additional funding.