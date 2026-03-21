At least 14 people killed in huge fire at car factory

A blaze at a car parts factory has left 14 people dead and nearly 60 others injured.

Fire crews confirmed that all those initially reported missing have now been accounted for following an extensive search of the wreckage of the three-storey building.

Footage from the scene appeared to show workers jumping from the first floor in a desperate attempt to escape the flames.

The fire spread rapidly, with emergency responders arriving to find people already leaping from windows to avoid the smoke and heat, according to local officials.

Around 170 workers were believed to have been inside the factory when the fire broke out on Friday afternoon in Daejeon, South Korea. It was not brought under control until the following afternoon.

Efforts to tackle the blaze were initially hampered by fears the structure could collapse. Firefighters were also unable to immediately use water due to the presence of sodium on site, which can trigger explosions when exposed to moisture. The substance had to be removed before operations could proceed safely.

Authorities later recovered more than 200kg of highly reactive chemicals from the building.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing into the sky as crews battled the fire using cranes, with more than 500 emergency personnel deployed. Two unmanned firefighting robots were also used to reach areas too dangerous for responders.

Many of the injured suffered from smoke inhalation, while others were hurt after jumping from the building. Nine of those killed were discovered in a third-floor locker room believed to have been used as a gym.

Some victims were so severely burned that DNA testing was required for identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though one witness reported hearing an explosion before the blaze took hold.

It is the deadliest factory fire in South Korea since 2024, when 23 workers were killed at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong. The chief executive of the company involved was later sentenced to 15 years in prison.