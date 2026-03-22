New bin collection rules to come into place this month – here’s what you need to know

It's just a few days away

Local authorities will soon be required to provide collections for four distinct categories of waste, due to the UK government’s “simpler recycling” initiative.

From 31 March, households in England will be affected by changes to bin collections aimed at simplifying waste sorting.

This initiative would end a “muddled and confusing patchwork of approaches to bin collections” that meant people in some areas needed up to seven bins, the environment department said.

How new default bin set-up will look:

Non-recyclable waste

Things that cannot be recycled, such as tissues, kitchen roll, soiled food containers and nappies.

However, not food waste, if you have a separate collection for that.

Food waste

One of the biggest changes being introduced to households in England is this one, as not everyone has a food waste collection.

Most food items, including raw or cooked meat, tea bags, eggshells and solid pet food, can go into the food waste bin.

However, do keep in mind not to put liquids like oil, fat, soup or gravy into them, or plastic bags that are not compostable.

To "maximise flexibility" for councils, the government says it will introduce the co-collection of food and garden waste.

Paper and card

Under the new rules, paper and card will be collected separately from other recycling.

This means that all will be accepted except those containing glitter or foil, that are laminated, sticky or have a lot of food residue.

What is not allowed? Padded envelopes, books or wallpaper.

Mixed recycling

Here, glass is included. You may have a separate collection box for this: cans, aerosols, kitchen foil and foil trays, jar and bottle lids, tubes, plastic drinks, toiletries, cleaning bottles, plastic tubes, yoghurt pots and plastic trays.