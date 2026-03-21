Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon dies aged 54

Nicholas Brendon has tragically died at the age of 54.

Brendon was perhaps best known for his role in the cult tv show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

His family confirmed his death online writing that he died of natural causes.

They wrote: "He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.

"Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art."

He played Xander Harris in Buffy the Vampire Slayer over seven seasons between 1997 and 2003.

He also appeared in Criminal Minds, Private Practice, and Kitchen Confidential.