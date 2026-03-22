Nearly 200 sailors serving on UK’s nuclear submarines caught doing hard drugs

Most of them were fired

Almost 200 sailors serving in Britain’s nuclear submarine force have been caught doing hard drugs from ecstasy to cocaine, it has been revealed.

The sailors have tested positive for several illegal substances including ecstasy, cocaine and cannabis.



A total of 175 Royal Navy crew members tested positive for narcotics between 2018 and 2024, as the latest figures from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), which were obtained The Telegraph, show.

Out of the 175 sailors who tested positive in the random testing, 52 of them were serving on as submarine at the time.

Some of the members also tested positive for steroids, which is a banned substance.

Among other substances they tested positive for was benzodiazepine, which includes drugs like Xanax and Valium.

These figures have sparked fears of the security on Britain’s ultra-important nuclear submarines, as well as chance of blackmail of their crews.

Some of the failed drug tests reportedly were taken by crew members on submarines carrying Trident II nuclear missiles, a fleet of four Vanguard-class submarines that houses the UK’s ultimate nuclear deterrent.

According to former colonel in British military intelligence, Philip Ingram, there is now a risk that the drug-takers could be blackmailed for “classified and sensitive insights”.

As per The Telegraph, the Ministry of Defence said that it had a zero tolerance policy towards drugs, adding that it fired almost all of the sailors that were caught out.

Former submarine captain, commander Ryan Ramsey, told the Telegraph he was disappointed by the statistics, but not surprised sailors were struggling with boredom.

“I’m not shocked by the number, really, but it is disappointing,” he said. “It’s probably symptomatic of a change in society towards drugs and boredom at not being at sea on operations.”

While speaking to The Telegraph, a Navy spokesman said that “we operate a strict zero-tolerance policy towards drug misuse.”

“Any individual found to have breached this policy can expect to face serious consequences, including immediate discharge from the service. Such behaviour is entirely incompatible with the high standards of professionalism, discipline and integrity expected.”