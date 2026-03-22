John Terry appears to back burqa ban in social media comment

He responded with clapping emojis

Former England footballer John Terry seems to have endorsed a policy to ban the burqa in public spaces in the UK.

Terry, 45, responded to an Instagram post by Rupert Lowe, a former Reform UK MP who recently founded the political party Restore Britain.

Lowe shared a post pledging to ban the burqa, a one-piece garment worn by Muslim women that covers the entire body and face, often leaving just a mesh screen to see through.

In his post, a woman is seen wearing a burqa outside Whitechapel Station with its sign in Bengali.

The former England and Chelsea captain seemed to support this stance, as he replied with a post containing three clapping emojis.

Later, the Restore Britain leader appeared to jump to the defence of Terry, who received huge backlash for the comment.

“What? Because he agrees with banning the burqa? Or that we should have London transport signs in English? This is what the vast majority of the British people believe. Restore Britain is going to force this onto the agenda. Get used to it mate”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Lowe is a former chairman of Southampton and a member of Parliament for Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

He launched Restore Britain in February following his suspension from Reform UK in March last year.