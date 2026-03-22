Iranian missiles will be able to hit London, Israel claims

A serious warning for the UK

European capitals are under threat from Iran’s missiles following the attack on the UK-US Diego Garcia military base on the Chagos Islands, Israel has warned.

According to Israel, capitals of European countries, including London, Paris, and Berlin, are now under threat of Iranian missile attacks.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was the first time Iran had launched a long-range missile since the start of the war, and showed it was now capable of reaching European cities.

According to UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, these two ballistic missiles that were fired towards the military base were “reckless Iranian threats”.

However, both attempts were unsuccessful, as one was shot down by a US warship and the other failed in flight.

The IDF says that the missiles could go a distance of around 4,000km, meaning they posed a danger to dozens of countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

“We have been saying it: The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin”, it said in a post on X.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the UK was putting British lives at risk, after it gave the US permission to use British bases to hit Iranian missile sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Defence has not commented on precisely when the attack on Diego Garcia was launched, but it is understood to have come before the agreement between the US and the UK.

While Diego Garcia is around 3,800km away from Iran, the distance between Iran and the UK is around 4,435km.

Experts had previously said that an Iranian attack on Britain was very unlikely, with Iran’s offensive capabilities not assessed as long-reaching enough.

However, this was before the weekend when news of the attempted attack on the military base emerged.