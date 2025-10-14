Search icon

News

14th Oct 2025

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51

Harry Warner

Sad news

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51.

The four-time Grammy-winning R&B artist was at the forefront of the neo-soul movement, famous for songs including ‘Lady’, ‘Brown Sugar’ and ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel).

The news was reported by TMZ saying that the iconic artist died in New York City of pancreatic cancer, after fighting a secret battle with the disease.

D’Angelo collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip after he first rose to prominence in 1995 with his solo debut album “Brown Sugar.”

He won 4 Grammys, including Best R&B Album for “Voodoo” in 2001 and “Black Messiah” in 2016. He also won Best R&B Song in 2016 for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

The singer is survived by two sons and a daughter. 

Topics:

Entertainment,Music,News

RELATED ARTICLES

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

Economy

UK set to be second-fastest growing G7 economy, says IMF

By Charlie Herbert

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

News

Tommy Robinson trial delayed due to trip to Israel ‘as guest of government’

By Harry Warner

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

big john

‘Big John’ keeps his promise to visit Chinese takeaway vandalised by racists

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

By Nina McLaughlin

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

big brother

Big Brother’s George Gilbert reveals horrific statement that led to his removal from the show

By JOE

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

love story

Woman marries man who forgot about their breakup after concussion

By Ava Keady

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Australia

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

By Nina McLaughlin

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch Apple and Samsung for ‘excellent’ earbuds that are less than £20

By Jonny Yates

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ at-home workout bench that has people ditching the gym gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

Donald Trump

Donald Trump slams Time for using ‘worst photo ever’ of him on magazine cover

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson backtracks on NHS comments after undergoing ‘urgent’ hospital treatment

By Nina McLaughlin

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

NATO

Nato chief mocks Russian submarine forced to surface in English Channel

By Harry Warner

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

Health

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

By JOE

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

David Coote pleads guilty to making indecent image of a child

By Nina McLaughlin

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

Donald Trump

Awkward moment Donald Trump shuns Keir Starmer in front of world leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories