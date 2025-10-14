Sad news

Music legend D’Angelo has died aged 51.

The four-time Grammy-winning R&B artist was at the forefront of the neo-soul movement, famous for songs including ‘Lady’, ‘Brown Sugar’ and ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel).

The news was reported by TMZ saying that the iconic artist died in New York City of pancreatic cancer, after fighting a secret battle with the disease.

D’Angelo collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and Q-Tip after he first rose to prominence in 1995 with his solo debut album “Brown Sugar.”

He won 4 Grammys, including Best R&B Album for “Voodoo” in 2001 and “Black Messiah” in 2016. He also won Best R&B Song in 2016 for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

The singer is survived by two sons and a daughter.