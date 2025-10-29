Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison deported from UK

He was subject to a three-day manhunt after being mistakenly released from prison

The migrant sex offender who was mistakenly released from prison last week has been deported from the UK, the government has said.

The man, who was named as Hadush Kebatu, was found in Finsbury Park, London at 8.30am on Sunday after mistakenly being released from prison three days prior.

Kebatu was sentenced last month for an offence he committed while living in an Epping migrant hotel.

As reported by the BBC, Kebatu was found guilty of five offences, that included sexual assault, last month and was sentenced to 12 months in custody.

Including the time spent he custody awaiting trial, the 41-year-old served 108 days of his sentence before his release by mistake.

Kebatu has now been deported to Ethiopia, the government has confirmed.

Last week’s blunder should never have happened – and I share the public’s anger that it did. I would like to thank the police for rapidly bringing Mr Kebatu into custody and the public for their vigilance.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to the news by reposting a statement by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

She wrote: “Last week’s blunder should never have happened – and I share the public’s anger that it did.

“I would like to thank the police for rapidly bringing Mr Kebatu into custody and the public for their vigilance.

“I have pulled every lever to deport Mr Kebatu and remove him off British soil. I am pleased to confirm this vile child sex offender has been deported. Our streets are safer because of it.

“If you come to this country and commit crimes, we will remove you.”

The BBC has reported that an independent investigation has been launched to establish how he was set free

It will also explore whether staff had sufficient experience, training and technology, Lammy said on Monday.

One member of prison staff has since been suspended, the BBC report.