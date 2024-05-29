Search icon

News

29th May 2024

Martin Lewis warns Vinted and eBay sellers to make urgent check now

Charlie Herbert

martin lewis vinted

It’s all to do with tax…

Martin Lewis has urged everyone who sells items on Vinted and eBay to carry out an important check or risk losing thousands.

At the start of this year, HMRC announced new procedures were in place for people selling second hand goods online or renting property.

Online firms such as Vinted, eBay and Airbnb must now share details of how much their users make through the platform, so that HMRC can work out if they should be paying tax on it.

Lewis tweeted: “Sell on eBay, Etsy or Vinted or rent your home on Airbnb?

“Firms will now report some earnings to HMRC, so check if yours will be and if you need to pay tax.”

Clarifying the details of the rules in an article on the Money Saving Expert website, Lewis said: “If you sell goods online on sites such as eBay, Etsy or Vinted, rent out your home on Airbnb, or earn extra income from providing services via platforms including Deliveroo or Uber, then these firms will soon start passing on information about you to HMRC.”

But he explained that a company will only pass your data onto HMRC if, over the course of the year, you sell 30+ items on the platform or £1,700 worth of items.

So, Vinted and eBay sellers should check just how much they are selling on the platforms to figure out whether or not they will end up being taxed on it.

Crucially though, this new tax only applies to people classed as ‘traders’ i.e. people making things with the intention of selling them online for profit.

Lewis said: “For example, if you’re buying furniture, decorating it and selling it on for more than you bought it for, this would be considered trading (unless it was a one-off). But if you cleared old stuff out of your attic and sold it, you wouldn’t be trading.”

HMRC says that nothing has changed for people who just use online marketplaces to sell unwanted second hand goods, and that the tightening up of the rules are designed to “ensure online businesses cannot undercut traditional businesses by evading tax.”

If you didn’t have to pay tax on earnings from second hand sites before, then that will still be the case. All that has changed is that it is not easier for HMRC to check who should be paying tax on earnings throughs sites like Vinted and eBay.

If you think you owe tax, you should file a self-assessment tax return as soon as possible by going to the government website.

Related links:

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Martin Lewis tells parents of kids aged 12-21 to do simple check to get £1,000

Topics:

Ebay,Martin Lewis,Money,vinted

RELATED ARTICLES

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she has ‘given away’ £50m fortune to avoid inheritance tax

By Charlie Herbert

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

Australia

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent £600k house payment to wrong account

By JOE

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Driving

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

Conservative

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

By Ryan Price

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By JOE

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By JOE

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

Person dies at Amsterdam Airport after ‘falling into’ plane’s engine

By Joseph Loftus

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

Disney

Disney+ has just added new spy thriller show from Peaky Blinders creator

By Stephen Porzio

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

Conservative

Rishi Sunak wears £750 backpack on visit to one of poorest areas of the country

By Ryan Price

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

Everton

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

By Callum Boyle

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By JOE

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

Bayern Munich

Vincent Kompany confirmed as new Bayern Munich manager

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

Australia

Mystery ‘ghost’ ship that vanished with all crew members finally found after 120 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

Entertainment

Cancelled Netflix series might be returning 5 years after cliffhanger ending

By Ryan Price

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

Dentist shows devastating things that snus can do to your teeth

By Nina McLaughlin

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

euro 2024

The reason why Germany wear white on their kit even though it doesn’t feature on their flag

By Callum Boyle

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

Entertainment

Molly Ringwald says she was ‘taken advantage of’ by ‘predators’ in Hollywood

By Ryan Price

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

Daughter

TikTok mum splits opinion after revealing she won’t leave her daughter alone with male relatives

By JOE

Load more stories