Search icon

News

13th Dec 2023

Martin Lewis says he’s ‘tired’ as he opens up about pressure of being nation’s financial expert

Patrick McCarry

Martin Lewis

“I have dark days.”

Journalist and ‘Money Saving Expert’ Martin Lewis has admitted he feels “horrendous” pressure giving financial advice to the wider public.

Lewis, who hosts a money show on ITV and has waded into the air-fryer debate, has proved invaluable to many with his financial tips and advice. However, he admitted to BBC Radio 4 that he does feel pressured with the burden and finds stress ‘very difficult to manage’.

“If somebody applies for this [benefit] and it stops another benefit, I wouldn’t sleep at night,” he told the station’s Media Show.

Lewis sold his MoneySavingExpert website for £87m, in 2012, and received a CBE, in 2022 for services to broadcasting and consumer rights. He does take a great deal of pride in being such a trusted fiscal source but confessed he had ‘dark days’. Martin Lewis said:

“One of the greatest difficulties is you think, ‘Have I got it right? Have I got it right?”

“People think I’m incredibly robust because of the way I talk and I come across. Actually, I’m quite a brittle person. I’m tired.”

Martin Lewis on ways to tackle stress

Martin Lewis says taking regular breaks, getting away from social media for a spell, breathing exercises and ‘huge amounts’ of physical exercise help whenever he feels stress closing in.

During the show, Lewis also opened up on another sort of pressure. He said many, on social media and in private, had been asking him to speak publicly about the war in Gaza. Lewis, who is Jewish, said calls for him to do so were “bordering anti-Semitic”.

“I have never been asked about political situations in China, or Saudi Arabia, or South America,” he explained. “I’m British. I’m a British Jew. My parents were born in Britain. All my grandparents were born in Britain. All my great grandparents were born in Britain.

“And yet people somehow felt they could demand that, as a British Jew, I should be talking on a conflict in the Middle East, when I never talk about international affairs.”

Topics:

Finance,Martin Lewis,Money

RELATED ARTICLES

Mum breaks down in tears over living ‘paycheck-to-paycheck’ despite good wage

cost of living

Mum breaks down in tears over living ‘paycheck-to-paycheck’ despite good wage

By Charlie Herbert

Couple’s £46 million wedding sparks furious reaction

Money

Couple’s £46 million wedding sparks furious reaction

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis tells parents of kids aged 12-21 to do simple check to get £1,000

Child Trust Fund

Martin Lewis tells parents of kids aged 12-21 to do simple check to get £1,000

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Body found inside shark identified as missing man after family recognise tattoo

Shark

Body found inside shark identified as missing man after family recognise tattoo

By Steve Hopkins

British national anthem set to change after Queen’s death

Prince Charles

British national anthem set to change after Queen’s death

By Steve Hopkins

‘Harold and Kumar’ actor raises more than $300,000 for Syrian refugees in response to ‘bigotry’

Donald Trump

‘Harold and Kumar’ actor raises more than $300,000 for Syrian refugees in response to ‘bigotry’

By Tom Victor

This new social media enforcement could cause mutiny if passed…

Law

This new social media enforcement could cause mutiny if passed…

By JOE

Man dies after being buried alive by sand dune while ‘trying to film sunrise’

Beach

Man dies after being buried alive by sand dune while ‘trying to film sunrise’

By April Curtin

Boeing 737 bizarrely found in random field and no one can figure out how it got there

Bali

Boeing 737 bizarrely found in random field and no one can figure out how it got there

By Charlie Herbert

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

Beards

Look no further for the perfect Christmas gifts for the bearded man in your life

By Charlie Herbert

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

Shane MacGowan left €10k behind the bar for his friends at his funeral wake

By Joseph Loftus

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

Football

BBC should part ways with ‘insolent’ Gary Lineker, says former director of TV

By Callum Boyle

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

Food

Angry pensioner uses mobility scooter to mow down man who bought the last pasty

By Callum Boyle

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

Christmas

Kim Kardashian has paid for a whole forest to be put up inside her mansion for Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

What’s next for Conor McGregor? Here are the three most likely opponents for the UFC champ

Conor McGregor

What’s next for Conor McGregor? Here are the three most likely opponents for the UFC champ

By Kevin Beirne

One massively important detail could have huge consequences for Littlefinger

Game of Thrones

One massively important detail could have huge consequences for Littlefinger

By Paul Moore

Jose Mourinho is not best pleased with Ronald Koeman after comments on Memphis Depay

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is not best pleased with Ronald Koeman after comments on Memphis Depay

By Darragh Murphy

This is what episodes 4 and 5 of Game of Thrones Season 6 will be about

Game of Thrones

This is what episodes 4 and 5 of Game of Thrones Season 6 will be about

By Alan Loughnane

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

insects

How to deal with sex-crazed spiders that will raid UK homes this month

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Scorsese says Adam Driver is the best actor of his generation

Adam Driver

Martin Scorsese says Adam Driver is the best actor of his generation

By April Curtin

Load more stories