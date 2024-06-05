Search icon

News

05th Jun 2024

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Ryan Price

The flight was an early morning journey from Edinburgh to Ibiza.

A man has been arrested and a female passenger was left requiring medical attention after a ‘sexual offence’ which occurred on a Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza.

The flight, which departed Edinburgh at 7:50am on Tuesday morning was diverted to Bristol after the crew reported concerns regarding a female passenger.

Avon and Somerset Police were on-site at Bristol Airport when the plane landed around midday, and escorted the unwell passenger into the back of an ambulance.

They also arrested a male passenger on board the flight.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “A Jet2.com flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza was safely diverted to Bristol Airport this morning (Tuesday 4 June).

“The crew raised concerns regarding a passenger, who has received medical attention upon landing.

“Attending officers subsequently received information, prompting the arrest of a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence, who has been taken into custody. We can confirm this relates to an alleged incident onboard the aircraft.

“Enquiries into what happened are at an early stage and continue.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 later confirmed the incident.

Related Links:

Brits on four-hour flight to Turkey drink plane dry within 25 minutes

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

Couple refused entry on TUI flight at airport because valid passports were ten years old

Topics:

Edinburgh,Flight,Ibiza,Jet2,News,sexual misconduct,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

Remote tribe given internet by Elon Musk’s Starlink immediately get hooked on porn

Amazonian tribe

Remote tribe given internet by Elon Musk’s Starlink immediately get hooked on porn

By Ryan Price

Most Brits think Rishi Sunak won first TV debate with Keir Starmer

Conservative Party

Most Brits think Rishi Sunak won first TV debate with Keir Starmer

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

Coronation Street

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

Load more stories