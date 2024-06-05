Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

The flight was an early morning journey from Edinburgh to Ibiza.

A man has been arrested and a female passenger was left requiring medical attention after a ‘sexual offence’ which occurred on a Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza.

The flight, which departed Edinburgh at 7:50am on Tuesday morning was diverted to Bristol after the crew reported concerns regarding a female passenger.

Avon and Somerset Police were on-site at Bristol Airport when the plane landed around midday, and escorted the unwell passenger into the back of an ambulance.

They also arrested a male passenger on board the flight.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “A Jet2.com flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza was safely diverted to Bristol Airport this morning (Tuesday 4 June).

“The crew raised concerns regarding a passenger, who has received medical attention upon landing.

“Attending officers subsequently received information, prompting the arrest of a male passenger on suspicion of a sexual offence, who has been taken into custody. We can confirm this relates to an alleged incident onboard the aircraft.

“Enquiries into what happened are at an early stage and continue.”

A spokesperson for Jet2 later confirmed the incident.

