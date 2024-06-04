UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

The mercury could be about to soar

Brits could be set to bask in 30C heat in the coming weeks as temperatures are predicted to sore.

So far, the weather this year has been average at best, but things might be looking up.

By the middle of June, we could be treated to 30C temperatures thanks to sinking air and a lack of wind.

Most regions of the country should enjoy the high temperatures by June 15, the Mirror reports, with weather maps showing the UK bathed in red.

The maps have been produced by forecasters at InMeteo which runs weather service Ventusky. They predict that it will feel like 30C in parts of south London and Surrey on June 15 and June 16.

Meanwhile, it could be around 27C in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire and 25C in Herefordshire and Gloucestershire.

And if you’re reading this in the north, fear not, as the mercury could reach as high as 25C in Humberside.

These soaring temperatures will be caused by high humidity across the UK. Whilst the actual air temperature will be closer to 20C, the humidity will make it feel much warmer.

The Met Office is forecasting dry and sunny conditions for much of the country on the weekend of June 15.

Its long-range forecast for the June 8th-17th reads: “Whilst showers remain possible in the south, there should continue to be a good deal of dry weather here. Small chance of a more widely settled spell developing for a time.”

Related links:

People are only just discovering the ‘Ibiza of the UK’ which has better vibes and cheaper drinks

Flights to Italy’s ‘best kept secret’ are available from the UK for just £15

‘Hawaii of Europe’ holiday island has year-long summers and no UK time difference

WATCH: Nigel Farage declares he is standing for Reform at the election