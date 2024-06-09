Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool FC confirmed the news in a statement.

Liverpool legend, Alan Hansen, is ‘seriously ill’ in hospital according to LFC.

In a statement shared by the club in the last hour, Liverpool offered their thoughts to the former captain.

They wrote: “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

“A defender of the utmost elegance, Hansen’s outstanding raft of honours across a 14-year spell with the Reds – he joined from Partick Thistle in 1977 – included eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and three League Cups.”

The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2024

The statement continued, reading: “‘Jocky’, as he was known by teammates, is in the top 10 for all-time appearances for the club having played 620 matches, and the Scottish centre-back also served as Liverpool skipper for four seasons.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

🤞🏻❤️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) June 9, 2024

Since sharing the post online, Hansen has been inundated with support from football fans across the globe.

Jamie Carragher responded to the news on X, replying to LFC’s tweet with a love heart.

Everton FC also responded to the tweet, writing: “Get well soon, Alan. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your loved ones.”

