Football

06th Jun 2024

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire

Maguire was one of those cut by Gareth Southgate

Harry Maguire has spoken out moments after it was revealed that he would not be in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Maguire is one of the seven names who won’t be in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man list – which will be submitted to UEFA by midnight on Friday before officially being unveiled on Saturday.

James Maddison, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah before Jack Grealish and Maguire were announced as the next wave of cuts.

James Trafford and Jarrad Branthwaite are the final two names omitted.

Maguire had been a doubt for the tournament anyway after arriving to the camp with injury and it seems that the defender won’t be fit in time to play in Germany. 

It will come as a big blow for the Manchester United defender, who has been instrumental in Southgate’s plans ever since he became England boss and is one of the most experienced names in the squad.

Shortly after the news was revealed, Maguire took to social media to react to Southgate’s huge call.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” he told Instagram.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

