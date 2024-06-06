Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Some of the league’s most prized assets could be on the move

As many as six Premier League clubs need to sanction sales of star players before the end of June or face serious repercussions, Sky Sports have confirmed.

This is in order to comply with strict Profit and Sustainability rules. The end of June is the cut-off for the financial year, a period in which clubs must prove that they’ve made losses of no more than £105m over the previous three years.

The clubs that are under severe pressure of failure to comply with regulations include Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

With the transfer window opening on June 14, there is a 16 day period in which transfers can be made before the financial year changing, which could inevitably disrupt Euro 2024 campaigns.

Last season, Everton were found guilty of eight overall breaches on two different occasions, whilst Nottingham Forest were deducted four points for one breach.

Stars that are more likely to be sold revealed:

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz – The Brazilian midfield is one of Aston Villa’s key players and is integral to the side which most recently qualified for the Champions League. However, he has been consistently linked with a move away and the latest club circling are Juventus.

The Italian giants are not expected to pay the valuation which exceeds £50m, however Villa could be tempted by the offer of Weston McKennie in any deal moving forward.

Newcastle Utd

It is clear that a Newcastle Utd key player will be sold this summer as chief executive Darren Eales has previously publicly stated this in order to stay in line with PSR. There are two players which have inevitably attracted lots of interest previously.

Alexander Isak – Previously linked with Arsenal in the past, the Toon Army are demanding at least £100m.

Bruno Guimaraes – Paris Saint-Germain were previously linked with the player, but have altered their recruitment policy to younger, homegrown talent in recent times.

Chelsea

Conor Gallagher – Despite captaining the side on many occasions last season, Gallagher could be on the move. It was reported yesterday that Aston Villa had made contact regarding talks, with Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid also reportedly interested.

The England centre midfielder is not a player the fans want to lose, however as an academy graduate he would represent pure profit for the club.

Chelsea value Gallagher at around £50m, a similar fee in which Mason Mount was transferred to Manchester United last season.

Everton

There are three players which are sizeable assets to Everton after enduring a torrid time with two separate point deductions last season. Despite the deductions, Sean Dyche did a fantastic job steering the club clear of relegation. However, there must be sales to avoid a repeat of last season.

Jarrad Branthwaite – Currently away with England ahead of Euro 2024, Branthwaite remains a hot prospect. Manchester United are reportedly extremely interested in securing his services.

Amadou Onana – Despite being a star player, it is reported he is the player the club are most comfortable selling.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – After a strong end to the season, Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the striker, as per Mail Sport.

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White – Arguably Forest’s best player, a potential transfer for Gibbs-White is sure to put clubs on red alert after this breaking news.

Callum Hudson Odoi – Signed for just £3m, Hudson-Odoi has recently been linked with Spurs following a stellar season.

Leicester City

With the prospect of a PSR charge & potential points deduction already, this news is far from ideal for Leicester City. Their most valued asset is seen as reluctant to move, however has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in recent times.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – One of the Championship’s standout performers, Dewsbury-Hall has attracted interest from the likes of established Brighton, Brentford and Fulham.

During the title-winning campaign, he racked up an impressive 12 goals and 14 assists.

However, he has denied speculation following promotion to the Premier League, expressing his love for the Foxes.

