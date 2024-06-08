Search icon

08th Jun 2024

Man United expected to complete signing of England international this month 

Callum Boyle

Man United

What a signing

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on their first summer signing this month.

United are expected to undergo major surgery on their first team squad and offload high earners such as Casemiro, having already gotten rid of Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane among others following the expiration of their contracts.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is aware that United need to raise funds to make major changes but that hasn’t stopped them from being linked with players and one name that looks like he could be heading to Old Trafford is bound to excite supporters.

According to the Liverpool Echo, United chiefs are expecting a deal for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to be completed by the end of the month.

Branthwaite was one of the Toffees’ standout players this season, forming a strong partnership alongside James Tarkowski to keep the club up – despite two separate points deductions over the course of the season.

It’s reported that the deal could be in the region of £75m. Everton have insisted that they won’t be bullied into selling the 21-year-old on the cheap however with profit and sustainability concerns looming over their heads, they may be forced to give in and allow their prized asset to move on.

Branthwaite surprise exclusion from England squad

England fans were shocked to see that Branthwaite had been left out of Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Friday.

Having made his debut against Bosnia & Herzegovina on the Monday, many were expecting the youngster to be named in the final list after Harry Maguire confirmed he would not be going to Germany due to injury.

Branthwaite was also suffering from a minor groin problem, which may require surgery, but would’ve been okay to play at the tournament and news of his exclusion was met with surprise from Three Lions supporters.

His omission from the squad comes at an advantage for United however.

Had Branthwaite gone to Euro 2024, no deal would’ve been able to take place until after the tournament after the Football Association imposed a block on clubs, agents and players trying to negotiate deals for players featuring for England this summer.

