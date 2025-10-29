Search icon

29th Oct 2025

Lab monkey ‘infected with herpes and Covid’ thought to be on the loose after lorry overturns

Harry Warner

Definitely seen this film before…

Six monkeys reportedly infected with herpes, hepatitis C and Covid have been on the loose after a lorry hauling the primates overturned in America.

The incident happened on Interstate 59, north of Heidelberg, Mississippi, on Tuesday (28 October).

The Rehsus monkeys were being transported from Tulane University in New Orleans to a non-Tulane-affiliated testing facility in Florida, as per WFSB.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson told local outlet WAPT that the lorry was carrying 21 monkeys with six on board escaping.

He said that “the monkey that got away actually crossed interstate, went out into a wooded area.”

Initially on Facebook, the sheriff’s department said that the monkeys posed “potential health threats.”

It said: “The driver of the truck told local law enforcement that the monkeys were dangerous and posed a threat to humans.

“We took the appropriate actions after being given that information from the person transporting the monkeys. He also stated that you had to wear PPE equipment to handle the monkeys.”

However, Tulane has stressed in a statement on X Tuesday evening that the monkeys are not infectious.

It wrote: “Non-human primates at the TNBRC are provided to other research orgs to advance science.

“The primates in question belong to another entity & aren’t infectious. We’re actively collaborating with local authorities & will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed.

“All but one of the escaped monkeys have been destroyed. We have been in contact with an animal disposal company to help handle the situation,” authorities said.

Monkey

