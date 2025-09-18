Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

It’s one of his most important press conferences

Keir Starmer is set to address the nation today at 2.30pm in one of his most important press conferences to date.

The talk coincides with US president Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK and he will appear alongside Starmer for a joint speech later today.

Starmer will likely be focusing on the announcement of £150bn worth of US investment into the UK as well as a deal to develop world-leading medical technology.

The UK-US relationship is delivering jobs, investment, and security for the British people. pic.twitter.com/QLMkeHf9Pv — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 17, 2025

The press conference will be the first Starmer will have delivered since a string of controversies and dismissals, including a cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Angela Rayner after she admitted not paying enough stamp duty on her new home.

Furthermore, the removal of UK ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, for his links to Jeffrey Epstein has also left Starmer in hot water.

Trump stayed with the Royal Family overnight before heading for Chequers where he will hold private talks with Keir Starmer before holding a press conference.

During a banquet at Windsor Castle last night, Trump and the King exchanged speeches with the former praising the UK and US ‘special relationship’ saying the word “special does not begin to do it justice”.

He added: “We’re joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny.

“We’re like two notes in one chord or two verses of the same poem, each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together.”

Meanwhile, King Charles, in his own speech, said: “Our people have fought and died together for the values we hold dear.”

However, former deputy PM Nick Clegg is not so sure on the current relationship between the US and UK, as per the Mirror.

He said: “Because of the very close partnership we’ve had with the United States, understandably so in the cold war period, I think we’ve been quite relaxed about this very heavy dependency … both in the public and the private sector, on American technology.

“I just so happen to believe that is now changing because the rupture, notwithstanding the pomp and ceremony of the state visit by Donald Trump this week, the transatlantic rupture, in my view, is real.

“I think the Americans, and we’ve been on notice for this for ages, are turning their attention to the Pacific. They have much less attachment to the transatlantic relationship.

“So my view is, over time, British governments need to learn to ask themselves different questions to how we can roll out the red carpet to American investment, welcome as that is.

“We need to ask ourselves questions about how we can develop and grow … our own technology companies to the size the need to be.”